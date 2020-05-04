ACA Joins America's Recovery Fund Coalition
May 4, 2020—The Auto Care Association (ACA) has joined the America's Recovery Fund Coalition, an alliance of more than 100 trade associations and businesses advocating for a grant-based federal assistance program to power the American enterprise, according to an ACA press release.
The coalition believes Congress must urgently create a federal direct assistance fund to provide rapid liquidity to businesses impaired by the COVID-19 national emergency.
The coalition stated:
“Existing programs like the Paycheck Protection Program were a well-intentioned effort to help defray the impact of the COVID-19 economic crisis, but we must build upon the current options and address the overwhelming need for additional capital support to businesses."