Honda Starts Making Ventilator Parts

May 4, 2020—Honda has teamed up with Dynaflo to help in the production of diaphragm compressors, a key component of portable ventilators that are used in hospitals and by first responders throughout the country, according to a Honda press release.

The companies are aiming to produce 10,000 compressors per month once production reaches capacity.

Honda has transformed a 6,000 square feet of its Technical Development Center in Marysville, Ohio into a space for associates to assemble the compressors. The process was developed using production know-how from Honda's manufacturing associates, including parts tracking, build timing, quality checks and lot control.

Dynaflo has been making these compressors at the rate of about 75 per week prior to the COVID-19 crisis.