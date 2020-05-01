AMi Stresses Importance of Online Training During Pandemic

Jeff Peevy, the president of the Automotive Management Institute, recently noted the importance of collision repairers staying up to date on training, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"What individuals and business do during a downturn typically determines their competitiveness when it's over," Peevy told FenderBender. "Training is one of the ... actions that dictates positive growth or improved market position.

"We are seeing this very thing during this COVID-19 environment, with the industry's engagement with AMi," Peevy added. "Those that take advantage of the slowdown and train learn and earn recognition."

Currently, the Automotive Management Institute offers the following online courses through its learning portal:

Quizzes to obtain AMi credits for approved webinars, articles and podcasts

Assessment test for CCC and Mitchell estimating systems

FCA Certified Collision Network online training:

How to use Tech Authority

How to market your FCA certification

Creating a compelling message when marketing your FCA certification

Three Mopar online courses for the wiTech 2.0 program

Collision repair specific online training (https://www.amionline.org/collision)

Service Repair Specific online training (https://www.amionline.org/service)

Customer Service, Management, HR and more online training (https://www.amionline.org/general-customer-service)

Additionally, AMi is offering a free listening skills, customer service course until May 15th. Users must be logged in to access the course. For those without an AMi profile, they can register at www.amisignup.org. Course access can be found by clicking here.