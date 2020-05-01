MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0520Digital EditionOnline Edition

How I Work: Mary Hanrahan

How to Motivate Your Team

Three Tips for Avoiding Shop Bottlenecks

Using Rental Vehicles to Survive Slow Times

Snap Shop: Basin Collision Repair

How to Prepare for ADAS Repairs

Mindset Shift

How to Capitalize on Coronavirus-related Loan Options

Numbers: Does Working Hands-on Pay Off?

How to Guide a Shop Through Tragedy

Lead With Hope

How to Rebound from Natural Disasters

Shop Floor Tools Indy Shops Running a Shop Operations Technology Dealer Shops Multi Shop Operations (MSOs) Tools Solutions Innovations

WEBINAR: Transforming Your Prep Area

May 1, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Body Shop GFS innovations Paint Prep solutions Webinar
GFS

The prep area is gradually becoming a focal point for more and more collision repair centers. Technical advancements in automotive refinish painting have heightened the importance of the prep area, placing a greater emphasis on quick lane integration, contamination control and proper lighting. Now that automotive refinish painting has become more procedure-driven, body shops are changing the way they operate. Otherwise, they risk being squeezed out by their competitors and insurance companies.

You will learn:

  • What changes in sanding processes are needed with waterborne paint, specifically specialty colored tints known as quad coats
  • Why a dedicated space, such as a Closed-Top, Open-Front (CTOF) Booth from GFS, is essential for your prep area
  • How performing prep work in a dedicated space aids in contamination control
  • How high-quality lighting in your prep area can produce better visibility and help you avoid costly rework

What: Free Webinar

When: Tuesday, June 23, 11:00 a.m. CST

URL: Transform Your Prep Area

 

Presenters:

Jason Garfoot 

Senior Technical Advisor, Global Finishing Solutions

 

Anna Zeck

Editorial Director, 10 Missions Media

Anna Zeck is the editorial director at 10 Missions Media, where she oversees content creation for FenderBender, Ratchet+Wrench, NOLN and ADAPT magazines.

 

 

Related Articles

Better Quality In No Time at All: Innovating Your Prep Area with Electric IR

The Matrix Wand Can Increase Revenue and Transform Your Shop

You must login or register in order to post a comment.