WEBINAR: Transforming Your Prep Area

The prep area is gradually becoming a focal point for more and more collision repair centers. Technical advancements in automotive refinish painting have heightened the importance of the prep area, placing a greater emphasis on quick lane integration, contamination control and proper lighting. Now that automotive refinish painting has become more procedure-driven, body shops are changing the way they operate. Otherwise, they risk being squeezed out by their competitors and insurance companies.



You will learn:

What changes in sanding processes are needed with waterborne paint, specifically specialty colored tints known as quad coats

Why a dedicated space, such as a Closed-Top, Open-Front (CTOF) Booth from GFS, is essential for your prep area

How performing prep work in a dedicated space aids in contamination control

How high-quality lighting in your prep area can produce better visibility and help you avoid costly rework

