1K GM Workers Test COVID-19 Safety Measures

May 1, 2020—About 1,000 General Motors workers volunteered to finish production of previous generation GMC Yukon, Chevrolet Tahoe and Cadillac Escalade SUVs at the Arlington, Texas, factory, reported The Detroit Free Press.

The volunteers helped leadership see if the COVID-19 safety measures put in place were working. Some of the protocols included body-temperature screening, face masks, health screening questions, new cleaning process, limited job rotations and social distancing.

Managers walked the floor to remind workers to keep their masks on or hand-sanitize. One of the challenges was when people stopped working; workers tended to congregate if the line went down.

General Motors also put signs in the break room and bathrooms to indicate when the area was last disinfected.