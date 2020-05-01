MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0520Digital EditionOnline Edition

How I Work: Mary Hanrahan

How to Motivate Your Team

Three Tips for Avoiding Shop Bottlenecks

Using Rental Vehicles to Survive Slow Times

Snap Shop: Basin Collision Repair

How to Prepare for ADAS Repairs

Mindset Shift

How to Capitalize on Coronavirus-related Loan Options

Numbers: Does Working Hands-on Pay Off?

How to Guide a Shop Through Tragedy

Lead With Hope

How to Rebound from Natural Disasters

News COVID-19

1K GM Workers Test COVID-19 Safety Measures

May 1, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto COVID-19 COVID-19 protocols disinfect general motors safety measures social distancing in the workplace vehicle production

May 1, 2020—About 1,000 General Motors workers volunteered to finish production of previous generation GMC Yukon, Chevrolet Tahoe and Cadillac Escalade SUVs at the Arlington, Texas, factory, reported The Detroit Free Press.

The volunteers helped leadership see if the COVID-19 safety measures put in place were working. Some of the protocols included body-temperature screening, face masks, health screening questions, new cleaning process, limited job rotations and social distancing.

Managers walked the floor to remind workers to keep their masks on or hand-sanitize. One of the challenges was when people stopped working; workers tended to congregate if the line went down.

General Motors also put signs in the break room and bathrooms to indicate when the area was last disinfected.

 

Related Articles

GM Producing Face Shields, Gowns to Fight COVID-19

How to Handle Employees Who Test Positive for COVID-19

You must login or register in order to post a comment.