Pro Spot Extends 0 Percent Financing
May 1, 2020—Pro Spot is extending its 0 percent for 12 months financing plan and adding 2.9 percent for 24 months as well, according to a Pro Spot press release.
The offer is extended through May 31 in order to help collision repair shops during COVID-19.
Details of the plan include:
- On approved credit, $10,000 or greater, with a $225 documentation fee.
- Does not include sales tax and freight charges.
- Not available with other special offers.
- Currently only available for U.S. customers, stay tuned for additional markets.
- Offer good through May 31, 2020