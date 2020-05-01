MENU

Pro Spot Extends 0 Percent Financing

May 1, 2020
May 1, 2020—Pro Spot is extending its 0 percent for 12 months financing plan and adding 2.9 percent for 24 months as well, according to a Pro Spot press release.

The offer is extended through May 31 in order to help collision repair shops during COVID-19. 

Details of the plan include:

  • On approved credit, $10,000 or greater, with a $225 documentation fee.
  • Does not include sales tax and freight charges.
  • Not available with other special offers. 
  • Currently only available for U.S. customers, stay tuned for additional markets. 
  • Offer good through May 31, 2020

