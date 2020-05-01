MENU

SEMA Compiles Directory of State Closure Updates

May 1, 2020
May 1, 2020—Many states have taken the first steps toward loosening restrictions and reopening their economies. SEMA has compiled a state-by-state directory of closures and openings, including businesses and workers deemed essential during COVID-19, according to a SEMA press release.

One example is Texas, which is having retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls reopen May 1 at 25 percent capacity.

The SEMA website includes best practices for reopening published by government and industry. Businesses are encouraged to consult state and local law when deciding to reopen.

