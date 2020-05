Greg Lobsiger, owner of Loren's Body Shop in Bluffton, Ind., joins Anna Zeck, editorial director for FenderBender and Bryce Evans, vice president of content and events for FenderBender, in this week's episode. Lobsiger discusses his strategies for reaching his goal of $3 million in annual revenue by the end of 2020. He also shares why he thinks being lean is vital to a shop's success.