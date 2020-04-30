Service King Launches Online Estimating Program

April 30, 2020—Service King has launched an online estimating program to serve customers virtually during the coronavirus, according to a Service King press release.

The process launches as the customer is prompted to ‘Get an Online Estimate’ and take photos of vehicle damage using their cell phone. Once a few steps are complete, customer photos and information are automatically forwarded to Service King’s centralized estimating team, who review damage photo submissions and provide a returned electronic copy of estimated repair costs.

In addition to online estimating, Service King has implemented on-site precautions such as ‘Curbside Service,’ in which customers are prompted upon arrival by location signage to call the phone number posted, turn their hazards on and wait in-vehicle until a Service King teammate arrives curbside for assistance at each of its open locations.