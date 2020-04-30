MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0520Digital EditionOnline Edition

How I Work: Mary Hanrahan

How to Motivate Your Team

Three Tips for Avoiding Shop Bottlenecks

Using Rental Vehicles to Survive Slow Times

Snap Shop: Basin Collision Repair

How to Prepare for ADAS Repairs

Mindset Shift

How to Capitalize on Coronavirus-related Loan Options

Numbers: Does Working Hands-on Pay Off?

How to Guide a Shop Through Tragedy

Lead With Hope

How to Rebound from Natural Disasters

News COVID-19

Service King Launches Online Estimating Program

April 30, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Body Shop Collision Repair Shop COVID-19 mso online estimating Service King virtual customer service

April 30, 2020—Service King has launched an online estimating program to serve customers virtually during the coronavirus, according to a Service King press release.

The process launches as the customer is prompted to ‘Get an Online Estimate’ and take photos of vehicle damage using their cell phone. Once a few  steps are complete, customer photos and information are automatically forwarded to Service King’s centralized estimating team, who review damage photo submissions and provide a returned electronic copy of estimated repair costs. 

 In addition to online estimating, Service King has implemented on-site precautions such as ‘Curbside Service,’ in which customers are prompted upon arrival by location signage to call the phone number posted, turn their hazards on and wait in-vehicle until a Service King teammate arrives curbside for assistance at each of its open locations.  

 

Related Articles

Service King Adds 34 Technicians to Growing Apprenticeship Program

Service King Adds 32 Technicians to Apprentice Program

You must login or register in order to post a comment.