Ford Mustang Mach-E Launch Delayed

April 29, 2020—Ford has delayed the global launch of the all electric Mustang Mach-E due to the coronavirus pandemic, reported The Detroit Free Press.

Originally, deliveries of the vehicle were going to begin in late 2020 with Europe deliveries first and deliveries in the U.S. in October.

The vehicle touts a range of up to 300 miles.

ADAPT's sister brand, FenderBender sought out why the Mustang Mach-E has caused a lot of attention after it was unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show. In emailed correspondence with FenderBender, Ted Cannis, Ford’s global director of electrification, noted that “By 2025, we expect BEVs to grow to 8 percent of industry sales in the U.S. and to 15 percent in Europe.”

As a result, the Ford representative added: “We needed to disrupt ourselves.”