Nationwide Shifts to a Hybrid Working Model

April 30, 2020—Nationwide will permanently transition to a hybrid operating model that comprises primarily working-from-office in four main corporate campuses and working-from-home in most other locations, according to a Nationwide press release.

The four main campus locations will include central Ohio (including downtown Columbus and Grandview Yard); Des Moines, Iowa; Scottsdale, Ariz.; and San Antonio, Texas. These locations were selected based on:

Current large concentration of associates;

Flexibility to serve members across time zones;

Ongoing access to associate talent and subject matter expertise that will enable continued success.

The company plans to exit most buildings outside of the four designated campuses by November 1., and move associates in these locations to permanent remote-working status. Those locations include: