Podium Offers New Customer Service Tools

April 29, 2020—Podium has released Podium Starter, a suite of free tools to help local businesses during the coronavirus get a start on texting customers, according to a Podium news release.

Podium Starter combines the fundamentals of its messaging tools into a free, basic starter pack. Designed specifically for local businesses, companies can set up Podium Starter and begin messaging customers in under five minutes.

Businesses will be able to message customers, conduct contact-free mobile payments and webchat.