Report: Early Tesla Model Y Reveals Build Issues

April 29, 2020
No Comments
April 29, 2020—An early Tesla Model Y production unit shows some build issues, reported Electrek. Other automakers also experience issues of build quality in early production units.

Concerns have been raised by reviewers because of Tesla's high ticket price. The quality reportedly does not match up. There were a few panel gaps and trim problems for the paint job. 

YouTube channel Car Confections reviewed the model and also found moisture building up in the rear left taillight. The motorized lift gate gets stuck for half a second every time it opens.

 

