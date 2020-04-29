Bosch Predicts Auto Production Decrease of 20 Percent

April 29, 2020—Bosch expects global car production to decrease by 20 percent this year, per a report by Reuters.

While the company is reportedly bracing itself for a global recession, it has made a forecast for the Bosch Group as a whole. To cut costs, Bosch has pushed out time frames for making investments, reduced working hours for half of its staff in Germany and imposed salary reductions.

Additionally, Bosch's managers and executives are taking a 20 percent pay cut in April and May.