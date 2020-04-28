MENU

ADVANCE: Managing Stress and Work During COVID-19

April 28, 2020
No Comments
In this episode of the ADVANCE podcast, Joe Robinson, speaker, trainer and consultant for Optimal Performance Strategies and author of Work to Live, shares why it's important for an operator to maintain a healthy work-life balance even under the pressures of COVID-19.

Robinson says that when employers exhibit patterns of overworking then their employees follow suit. He says studies show that 40 percent of people leave companies and site stress as the reason for doing so.

Robinson shares specific coronavirus-related tips at 12:02.

 

 


