Maintain a Positive Workplace

May 1, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their production management, marketing tactics and leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential business-building material from some of its favorite sources.

Now More Than Ever, Companies Should Foster a Positive Workplace – Forbes

Despite COVID-19 changes, the new reality presents opportunities for companies to be more connected with their teams.

How small businesses can avoid flatlining – Fast Company

The bills are being paid, the employees are being paid, you’re being taken care of too. You don’t have to worry about staffing up or laying people off. It can be comfortable and can lead to complacency. Unprecedented natural disasters aside, industries are constantly being disrupted and it’s the complacent companies that fail to predict or adapt to those changes.

Why You Must Follow These 6 Basic Marketing Rules – Entrepreneur

Realize you have choices, and you can make your marketing dollars work harder for you by offering people more than one reason and more than one means of responding to you.