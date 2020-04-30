This Week in Leadership Tactics

April 30, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled of a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Lessons from Young Leaders on the Future of Business — Inc.

The next generation of leaders is being shaped right now, even as we navigate our way through this global pandemic, economic uncertainty, and another volatile election. Let's look to them and their way of thinking for guidance.

6 Strategies You Need to Run Your Company Through Uncertainty — Entrepreneur

Small-business owners need a plan more than ever. These are the strategies one small business owner is relying on to help lead through the uncertain times.

Coaching Your Team Through Uncertain Times — Harvard Business Review

Now more than ever, people need a sense of purpose. Leaders of organizations can help their people get through these trying times by coaching them as they reevaluate their lives and rethink what they add to the world. Here’s how.