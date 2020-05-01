This Week in Advanced Vehicle Technology News
April 29, 2020—This week, ADAPT discovered that the COVID-19 virus outbreak is causing automotive engineers, autonomous vehicle companies and electric car manufacturers to rethink their business operations. ADAPT is a digital-only sister brand of FenderBender, reporting on how advanced vehicle technology affects the automotive aftermarket industry, and specifically vehicle repairs, maintenance, and diagnostics.
News
- Recently,Julian Thomson, Jaguar's director of design, shared with Ars Technica how the coronavirus pandemic has affected vehicle design.
- Despite its fleet being parked during the coronavirus, Waymo is focusing on running simulations for its autonomous vehicles.
Strategies
- ADAPT Podcast: Putting a Privacy Plan in Place: Listen to privacy law experts share tips on how a shop can create a privacy plan and prevent being fined or sued for privacy law infringement.
- The Intersection of LiDAR, Data and Coronavirus: A representative from RoboSense, a developer of LiDAR vehicle systems, talks to ADAPT about how the technology is evolving, as well as how autonomous vehicles have already been assisting in social distancing guidelines.
- 4 Impacts of Using a Vehicle's Camera Data: Drivers and their car's cameras may be harvesting data without anyone realizing it.