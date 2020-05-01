MENU

How I Work: Mary Hanrahan

How to Motivate Your Team

Three Tips for Avoiding Shop Bottlenecks

Using Rental Vehicles to Survive Slow Times

Snap Shop: Basin Collision Repair

How to Prepare for ADAS Repairs

Mindset Shift

How to Capitalize on Coronavirus-related Loan Options

Numbers: Does Working Hands-on Pay Off?

How to Guide a Shop Through Tragedy

Lead With Hope

How to Rebound from Natural Disasters

This Week in Advanced Vehicle Technology News

May 1, 2020
April 29, 2020—This week, ADAPT discovered that the COVID-19 virus outbreak is causing automotive engineers, autonomous vehicle companies and electric car manufacturers to rethink their business operations. ADAPT is a digital-only sister brand of FenderBender, reporting on how advanced vehicle technology affects the automotive aftermarket industry, and specifically vehicle repairs, maintenance, and diagnostics.

  • Recently,Julian Thomson, Jaguar's director of design, shared with Ars Technica how the coronavirus pandemic has affected vehicle design
  • Despite its fleet being parked during the coronavirus, Waymo is focusing on running simulations for its autonomous vehicles.

