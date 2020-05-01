This Week in Advanced Vehicle Technology News

April 29, 2020—This week, ADAPT discovered that the COVID-19 virus outbreak is causing automotive engineers, autonomous vehicle companies and electric car manufacturers to rethink their business operations. ADAPT is a digital-only sister brand of FenderBender, reporting on how advanced vehicle technology affects the automotive aftermarket industry, and specifically vehicle repairs, maintenance, and diagnostics.

News

Recently,Julian Thomson, Jaguar's director of design, shared with Ars Technica how the coronavirus pandemic has affected vehicle design.

Despite its fleet being parked during the coronavirus, Waymo is focusing on running simulations for its autonomous vehicles.

Strategies