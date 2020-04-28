MENU

Experts Studying Recent Deaths of Auto Factory Workers

April 28, 2020
No Comments
April 28, 2020—Medical and industry experts have weighed in on why more UAW-represented Fiat Chrysler Automobile workers have been reported dead than those at Ford or General Motors, reported The Detroit Free Press.

The UAW has confirmed the deaths of more than two dozen workers connected to the Detroit Three. FCA accounts for 15 of those people.

FCA has a large presence in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties where the epicenter of Michigan's coronavirus took place. 

Some  factors to consider relate to the plants themselves, such as the density of workers, cleaning practices in plants, shared lunch and eating spaces, whether there is a culture of working while sick and the accessibility of hand-washing stations, according to the report.

Julia Heck, an adjunct associate professor at the UCLA School of Public Health, pointed to several factors as considerations, including demographics and whether those working at various plants differ in average ages, the ratio of male and female workers and the racial and ethnic background of workers.

