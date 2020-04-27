Tesla Calling Some Workers Back During Shut Down

April 27, 2020—Tesla is starting to call back some workers to its assembly plant this week, according to Bloomberg News.

According to messages seen by Bloomberg News, supervisors told some staff in the paint and stamping operations of the factory in Fremont, Calif., to report to the facility on April 29.

The Bay area health measures are scheduled to end May 4 and that was when Tesla initially reported planning to resume production.

Erica Pan, the county’s health officer, considered the plant to be a public health risk, according to documents obtained through a California public-records request. The factory last produced vehicles on March 23.