News COVID-19

Axalta Expands Virtual Live Learning Courses

April 27, 2020
KEYWORDS Axalta coronavirus live virtual courses refinish company virtual continuous learning courses virtual training

April 27, 2020—Axalta has expanded its live virtual continuous learning courses while customers follow shelter-in-place orders during the coronavirus outbreak, according to an Axalta press release.

 Each virtual class provides live, interactive instruction from Axalta's expert training team via webcast. Axalta has also made available a variety of on-demand courses to customers at no charge. 

The courses are available in different languages. Classes offered include: Surface Prep/Undercoats, Basecoat and Blending, Clear Coat Application and Plastic Refinishing.

