News

Update: Fourth Stimulus Package Passes Congress

April 24, 2020
KEYWORDS Auto Industry cars coronavirus COVID-19 Fourth Stimulus Package Government Funding Small Business Funding small business loans

April 24, 2020—On Thursday, Congress passed the fourth stimulus package almost unanimously, according to AP News. President Trump will hold a signing ceremony this morning. 

The new relief package, which is $484 billion, includes $310 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program and small business loans, $10 billion for grants under the Emergency Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program and $50 billion for disaster recovery loans, according to CNN.

The new deal will also provide $75 billion for hospitals and health care providers to address coronavirus expenses and lost revenue, with an additional $25 billion to facilitate and expand COVID-19 testing, according to CNN’s report.

For a breakdown on the latest round of funding, click here.

 

