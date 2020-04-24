Update: Fourth Stimulus Package Passes Congress

April 24, 2020—On Thursday, Congress passed the fourth stimulus package almost unanimously, according to AP News. President Trump will hold a signing ceremony this morning.

The new relief package, which is $484 billion, includes $310 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program and small business loans, $10 billion for grants under the Emergency Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program and $50 billion for disaster recovery loans, according to CNN.

The new deal will also provide $75 billion for hospitals and health care providers to address coronavirus expenses and lost revenue, with an additional $25 billion to facilitate and expand COVID-19 testing, according to CNN’s report.

