GM to Recall Some Workers Soon

April 24, 2020—General Motors plans to recall workers starting next week to help prep facilities for the restart of vehicle production, reported The Detroit Free Press.

In an alert GM sent to employees, it said it will need some workers, mostly salaried, to come back to the factories to help ready the plants.

Despite this announcement, the automaker has not provided a definite date to restart production amid the coronavirus outbreak. Ford and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) also idled their U.S. plants. FCA intends to restart production beginning May 4.