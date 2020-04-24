MENU

Hyundai Invests in SmartGlass

April 24, 2020
April 24, 2020—Hyundai has invested in Gauzy Ltd, a material science startup based in Tel Aviv and inventor of SPD-SmartGlass light control technology, according to a press release from Gauzy.

Gauzy has been working on light control glass technologies like SPD or suspended particle device, and liquid crystal (LC). SPD provides a light control solution - comfortable, safe, and energy efficient. LC technologies are used for privacy, solar reflection, and displays that turn transparent for smart mobility solutions. 

According to SPD Control Systems, SPD smart glass regulates the amount of light, glare and heat transmitted through windows and other products. 

