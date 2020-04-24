Kia Distributes 15K Face Shields

April 24, 2020—Kia Motors has delivered 15,000 face shields in response to the shortage of personal protective equipment during the coronavirus outbreak, according to a press release from Kia.

Kia delivered the face shields to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency.

Face shields are being assembled by paid volunteers from Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia, which has implemented a series of safety measures to protect team members, including: conducting temperature scans, providing face masks and gloves, and staggering workstations.

Kia will be gradually increasing face shield production, ultimately reaching a capacity of 200,000 units per month, in support of donations the company has scheduled over the next several weeks to medical facilities in Southern California and New York.