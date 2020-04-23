Instagram Expands Desktop Features

April 23, 2020—Instagram announced new features on desktop and mobile, which can make it easier for businesses to use the features on a work computer, according to Social Media Examiner.

Not only has Instagram expanded its features, it has launched initiatives to help small businesses like body shops impacted by the ongoing coronavirus-related shutdowns. The new stories and profile tools include support for gift card purchasing, online ordering, and fundraising on its platform.

Now, everyone around the world can send and receive direct messages on desktop computers.

Instagram Live is also now viewable on a desktop. Accessing Instagram Live videos on the web aims to offer an improved viewing experience. Instead of overlaying comments and emojis on the videos, Instagram Live’s web version moves the comment feed to a separate column on the right.