La. Paint Manufacturer Producing Hand Sanitizer

April 23, 2020—AutomotiveTouchup, a New Orleans-based automotive paint manufacturer, repurposed part of its production line to produce and donate hand sanitizer during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.

The company will donate more than 900 units of hand sanitizer for hospital use at LCMC Health New Orleans.

The hand sanitizer was produced by AutomotiveTouchup general manager Paul Fernandez and employee Wilbert Bee from a recipe published by the World Health Organization. Several hundred bottles appropriately sized for hand sanitizer were already on site at their facility, and they had ready access to the isopropyl alcohol and the skin conditioner glycerol called for in the WHO recipe