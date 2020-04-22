MENU

Subaru Issues Recall for Vehicle Stalling Issues

April 22, 2020
April 22, 2020—Subaru is recalling more than 188,000 cars due to an issue that may cause the engine to stall, reported Consumer Reports.

More than 188,000 Impreza sedans and hatchbacks, Outback wagons, Legacy sedans, and Ascent SUVs may have a faulty fuel pump that could cause the engine to stall.

A faulty fuel pump could develop cracks and fail, according to the report. Before a stall occurs, drivers may notice that the engine runs rough—shaking or making unusually loud noises—or see the check engine light illuminated on the dashboard. 

 

