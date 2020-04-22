Focus Advisors Represents Fix Auto in Sale

April 22, 2020—Focus Advisors is representing Fix Auto and its largest MSO franchise, Auto Center Auto Body, in a sale to Driven Brands, according to a FOCUS Advisors press release.

David Roberts, managing director of FOCUS Advisors, led the transaction and said that now Driven Brands is positioned as the primary home for operators that want to remain independent in a time of accelerating consolidation.

Fix Auto USA has approximately 150 locations. Auto Center Auto Body is an MSO in Southern California owned by Erick and Shelly Bickett. It's one of Fix USA's top-performing operations.

Erick and Shelly Bickett, co-founders of Fix Auto USA, opened their first Auto Center Auto Body shop in 1984. They also co-founded CEICA in 1995, Cyncast in 2000, and CCI training institute in 2015. Shelly and Erick Bickett will both continue to advise Driven Brands.

Driven Brands a portfolio company of Roark Capital operates more than 3,100 auto aftermarket locations in seven separate firms including collision repair franchisors Carstar, ABRA and MAACO.