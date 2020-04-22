Mondofix Surprised by Driven Brands Acquisition

April 22, 2020—Mondofix, the owner of the Fix Auto trademark and design in the United States and globally, released a statement noting that it was alarmed and disappointed to read the announcement on Tuesday that Driven Brands has acquired Fix Auto USA (FUSA).

Fix Auto USA and Driven Brands plan to continue using the Fix Auto brand in the United States.

Steve Leal, president and CEO of Fix Network said in the statement that the company was not aware of the transaction nor did it consent to any transaction between Driven Brands and FUSA.

Mondofix will take action to preserve it as the owner of the Fix Auto trademark, the statement indicated.