VIDEO: The Keys to Conflict Management with Louie Sharp

Conflict is inevitable in any shop. Owners often spend more than 40 hours per week at their businesses, ensuring smooth operation, a profit for tomorrow, and eventually knowing their staff so well that they become like family—all of which doesn't make smoothing the edges from time to time that much harder. Recorded live at the 2019 FenderBender Management Conference in St. Paul, Minnesota, Louie Sharp (owner, Sharp Auto Body) reveals all he's learned in over 20 years of business about keeping the ship afloat and his staff focused, motivated and looking ahead.

In this unique presentation, you will learn:

How to mediate conflict among employees

How to empower employees to solve conflicts on their own

How to ensure conflict doesn’t create culture issues

