The Keys to Leading with Compassion

April 23, 2020
leadership tactics

April 23, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled of a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Why Starbucks CEO's Letter to Employees About COVID-19 Wins — Inc. 

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson wrote a letter to over 200,000 employees—and it's a brilliant lesson in emotional intelligent strategy. Here's what it entailed.

What If the New Normal Is Better? — Entrepreneur

Three areas that your company can actually improve during a crisis.

How Leaders Can Keep Their Organizations Afloat — Harvard Business Review  

Five steps leaders can take today to keep their company's running.

