MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_03201Digital EditionOnline Edition

How I Work: Victor Gutierrez

How to Build a Family-Oriented Culture

Being a Student of the Industry

The Keys to Eliminating Customers' Concerns

Snap Shop: Louisville Collision Center

Keys for Firing with a Clear Conscience

Exercise Your Potential

Encouraging Students to Enter Collision Repair

Numbers: Benefits that Bear Fruit

Fueling Effective Shop Floor Communication

Planning and Responding to the COVID-19 Outbreak

Maximizing Time on Small Repairs

News

2020 Hyundai Palisade Awarded for Safety Features

April 21, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS 2020 Hyundai Palisade collision avoidance assist driver assist NHTSA safety features

April 21, 2020—The 2020 Hyundai Palisade has earned a top rating from the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration (NHTSA) with features like forward collision warning with automatic braking and lane departure warning as standard equipment.

The Palisade offers other advanced safety features including forward-collision avoidance assist with pedestrian detection, blind-spot collision avoidance assist, lane following assist, rear-cross traffic collision avoidance assist, high beam assist, driver attention warning and smart cruise control.

The Palisade also features an optional safe exit assist system. Safe exit assist uses radar to help detect cars approaching from the rear and cautions passengers looking to exit the vehicle.

Related Articles

Hyundai Announces 2020 Design with New Safety Features

Study: Hyundai AEB, Safety Features Reducing Collisions

You must login or register in order to post a comment.