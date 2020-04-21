2020 Hyundai Palisade Awarded for Safety Features

April 21, 2020—The 2020 Hyundai Palisade has earned a top rating from the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration (NHTSA) with features like forward collision warning with automatic braking and lane departure warning as standard equipment.

The Palisade offers other advanced safety features including forward-collision avoidance assist with pedestrian detection, blind-spot collision avoidance assist, lane following assist, rear-cross traffic collision avoidance assist, high beam assist, driver attention warning and smart cruise control.

The Palisade also features an optional safe exit assist system. Safe exit assist uses radar to help detect cars approaching from the rear and cautions passengers looking to exit the vehicle.