News COVID-19

Detroit Automakers Discuss Reopening Production Plants

April 21, 2020
April 21, 2020–Detroit automakers and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union are in talks about restarting some U.S. production plants in May, according to a report by Reuters. Virtually all U.S. automotive production ground to a halt in March as the number of COVID-19 infections grew rapidly.

Local union leaders said any workers that feel sick must be allowed to self-quarantine without losing pay. Discussions have also involved providing enough face masks and shields for workers. 

If the production facilities reopened, the processes and procedures put in place could act as a template for other auto suppliers. 

Ford has targeted a May 4 restart for one pickup truck plant, but according to the report, no one has signed off on that plan just yet.

