News

SEMA Show Space Selection Starts Soon

April 21, 2020
No Comments
KEYWORDS 2020 SEMA Show auto Auto Industry cars November SEMA Show SEMA SEMA Show space allocation

April 21, 2020—The priority space allocation for the November SEMA show is scheduled to take place at the start of May, according to a SEMA news release.

The process will take place May 4-20. During this allocation process, the 2,000-plus companies that have already registered for this year’s event will use their SEMA Show seniority to systematically choose their display location.

Qualified companies have the option to pick their space in May but cancel their space any time prior to Sept. 1, 2020 for a full refund, should issues arise like prolonged concerns about COVID-19. 

Companies that are unable to participate in May can join the show at a later date and the same cancellation policy will apply. 

