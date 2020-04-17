MENU

COVID-19

Manufacturers Remain Optimistic Despite Business Disruption

April 17, 2020
April 17, 2020—According to a survey conducted by SEMA, manufacturers and retailers in the speciality-equipment market retain a positive outlook on business interruptions despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

SEMA surveyed 2,000 people employed in the speciality-equipment industry. Nearly three-quarters of manufacturers and retailers have not closed any of their sites during this time.

According to the survey, 74 percent of manufacturers responded that although, impacted in the short term, they will get through the pandemic. Some 64 percent of retailers reported the same.

