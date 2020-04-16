Mitchell Creates Cloud-Based Solution for Software
April 16, 2020—Mitchell has released the Mitchell ShopPak for Cloud, which is a mobile platform for estimating and body shop management software available in a cloud-based application, according to a Mitchell press release.
This can work on any device or any browser. The cloud-based solution offers services like:
- One-click ordering: Submit an electronic purchase order directly to OE dealers via an OEC CollisionLink integration with a single click.
- Email parts list: Choose the parts to be ordered, add any desired notes and email the parts list to any parts supplier
- Manage repair orders: Convert an opportunity to a repair order, manage a list of repair orders and close repair orders
- Generate repair documents: Download or print a final bill, repair order (RO) document or work order document for a job