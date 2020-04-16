Mitchell Unveils Diagnostics, Calibration Service Locator

April 16, 2020—Mitchell recently released the Diagnostics and Calibration Services Locator for collision repair shops. Mitchell reported that facilities have been having a hard time finding qualified scanning resources during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Mitchell press release.

The locator matches facilities that provide in-house diagnostic devices and capabilities with those who may need those services.

The sign-up form allows any facility to submit its available services to the locator for free.