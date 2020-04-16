MENU

News COVID-19

Mitchell Unveils Diagnostics, Calibration Service Locator

April 16, 2020
No Comments
April 16, 2020—Mitchell recently released the Diagnostics and Calibration Services Locator for collision repair shops. Mitchell reported that facilities have been having a hard time finding qualified scanning resources during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Mitchell press release.

The locator matches facilities that provide in-house diagnostic devices and capabilities with those who may need those services. 

The sign-up form allows any facility to submit its available services to the locator for free.

 

