April 16, 2020—Safelite AutoGlass plans to donate medical supplies to two hospitals in Columbus, Ohio. The hospitals are Nationwide Children's Hospital and OhioHealth.

Safelite is donating supplies to help support the critical need of frontline workers during the coronavirus. The company will donate 200,000 latex gloves and 1,000 N95 masks.

The Safelite team will be making donations throughout the day on April 16.