Luma III Releases Solution for a Dirty Air Hose

April 16, 2020
April 16, 2020—Luma III has designed a solution to keep dirt and contaminants from entering an air hose.

The paint manufacturing company has designed an air hose hang system. It will keep a 3/8 inch air hose off the booth floor. 

The two part system is made up of a small air hose clamp that magnetically seats to a wall hang housing.The wall hang housing has a large built in magnet for attaching to the paint booth wall, along with multiple micro magnets to receive and help secure the air hose clamp when the air hose is not in use.

