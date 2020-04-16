Enterprise Outlines COVID-19 Procedures

April 16, 2020—Enterprise remains open as an essential business but has put in place modified practices and services due to the coronavirus, according to an email from the company.

The rental car company is accepting reservations from any branch location on the web or by phone and is consolidating operations to centralized branches.

Curbside pickup is being offered at locations with select locations offering delivery. And, the no-fee cancellation policy was extended to include customers with pre-paid rentals booked directly through the company.

For body shop specific needs, Entegral, the solutions-based software that aims to streamline the post-accident process, has compiled a list of collision industry resources available to body shops on the Entegral platform. In addition, Entegral has enabled industry partners to specify their various service offerings during the COVID-19 crisis.

Body shop partners are being directed to their local Enterprise contact to coordinate service needs and requests.