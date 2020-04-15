MENU

5 Tips for Internal Communication During a Crisis

April 15, 2020
April 15, 2020—Here are five tips for internal communication and how to keep open lines of communication between you and your team during a crisis, according to Inc.

  1. Communicate internally first. Start with keeping your own people informed first. 
  2. Communicate often. No news is definitely not good news. Think of what you would want to know and when. There will be hard questions on employees' minds.
  3. Show-don't just tell. Follow up your words with actions.
  4. Show up. Communicate with your team in person or by video conference or phone versus email whenever possible. It's warmer. It shows you care.
  5. Imagine yourself on the receiving end.  Before you send any internal communication, read it over and imagine you are the recipient. What is the message? Is it clear? Is the tone appropriate?

 

