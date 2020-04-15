MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_03201Digital EditionOnline Edition

How I Work: Victor Gutierrez

How to Build a Family-Oriented Culture

Being a Student of the Industry

The Keys to Eliminating Customers' Concerns

Snap Shop: Louisville Collision Center

Keys for Firing with a Clear Conscience

Exercise Your Potential

Encouraging Students to Enter Collision Repair

Numbers: Benefits that Bear Fruit

Fueling Effective Shop Floor Communication

Planning and Responding to the COVID-19 Outbreak

Maximizing Time on Small Repairs

News

Analysis: Valuable Lessons from the 2008 Recession

April 15, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS coronavirus COVID-19 leadership tactics recession
leadership tactics

April 16, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled of a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

In Times of Crisis, Focus on the "Five Cs" — Inc. 

Verne Harnish, an Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) member in Los Angeles, has coached thousands of entrepreneurs on how to grow and scale. Now he shares five top actions for getting through the COVID-19 crisis.

How Entrepreneurs Can Win During A Recession Entrepreneur

Here are the four insights that stood out the most from the 2008 financial crisis leaders can apply when handling this one.

Build Your Team’s Resilience — From Home — Harvard Business Review  

To make it through the current crisis and return to a new normal, you and your team will need to be resilient. The good news is that leaders can help create the conditions that make this possible. The key is to focus on two things: people and perspective.

Related Articles

Analysis: Who Stands to Lose the Most From Tariffs

Lessons from an Unforeseen Weather Catastrophe

You must login or register in order to post a comment.