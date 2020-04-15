Analysis: Valuable Lessons from the 2008 Recession

April 16, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled of a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

In Times of Crisis, Focus on the "Five Cs" — Inc.

Verne Harnish, an Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) member in Los Angeles, has coached thousands of entrepreneurs on how to grow and scale. Now he shares five top actions for getting through the COVID-19 crisis.

How Entrepreneurs Can Win During A Recession — Entrepreneur

Here are the four insights that stood out the most from the 2008 financial crisis leaders can apply when handling this one.

Build Your Team’s Resilience — From Home — Harvard Business Review

To make it through the current crisis and return to a new normal, you and your team will need to be resilient. The good news is that leaders can help create the conditions that make this possible. The key is to focus on two things: people and perspective.