Ford Uses Air Bag Material to Produce Medical Gowns

April 14, 2020—Ford is joining other automakers in helping production of medical supplies and is making medical gowns out of air bag materials, as noted in a report by Digital Trends.

The gowns are part of equipment designed to help prevent medical workers from contracting the coronavirus. Ford is working with air bag supplier Joyson Safety Systems and is set to reach production of 75,000 gowns by April 19. The gowns are washable up to 50 times, according to the report.

In another effort, Ford is working with 3M to produce an all-new air-purifying respirator (PAPR) designed to help protect front-line health care professionals fighting COVID-19.