News

Texas Shop Gives 900K Masks to First Responders

April 14, 2020
No Comments
April 14, 2020—A body shop in Texas is giving 900,000 masks to first responders in Memphis, Texas, according to a report by WMC 5 Action News. The body shop is one of seven non-medical companies helping the city get masks. 

The city is buying more than 900,000 masks from Perfection Auto Refinish. Hundreds of thousands have already been delivered to those who need them, with Perfection Auto Refinish taking care of all the logistics, according to the report.

The masks will be going to firemen, policemen and other city workers like sanitation workers. The body shop already had an existing vendor contract with the city of Memphis.

