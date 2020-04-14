MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_03201Digital EditionOnline Edition

How I Work: Victor Gutierrez

How to Build a Family-Oriented Culture

Being a Student of the Industry

The Keys to Eliminating Customers' Concerns

Snap Shop: Louisville Collision Center

Keys for Firing with a Clear Conscience

Exercise Your Potential

Encouraging Students to Enter Collision Repair

Numbers: Benefits that Bear Fruit

Fueling Effective Shop Floor Communication

Planning and Responding to the COVID-19 Outbreak

Maximizing Time on Small Repairs

News COVID-19

FMLA Employee Resource Guide Created to Aid Body Shops

April 14, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Body Shop body shops collision repair COVID-19 employees FMLA Industrial Finishes & Systems resource guide

April 13, 2020—Industrial Finishes & Systems Inc has created a free resource guide to help body shops understand recent changes to the Family and Medical Leave Act. 

The organization has created the "COVID-19 FMLA Employee Leave Expansion Resource Guide for Body Shops and Small Businesses."

The guide is available for download at https://industrialfinishes.com/fmla.pdf

The Emergency Family and Medical Leave Act (E-FMLA) act covers employers with fewer than 500 employees (the FMLA covers 50 or more employees). 

 

Related Articles

I-CAR Aiding Shops' Shift to Online Training

Aid Laid-off Employees

Federal Reserve to Aid SBA Loans

You must login or register in order to post a comment.