FMLA Employee Resource Guide Created to Aid Body Shops

April 13, 2020—Industrial Finishes & Systems Inc has created a free resource guide to help body shops understand recent changes to the Family and Medical Leave Act.

The organization has created the "COVID-19 FMLA Employee Leave Expansion Resource Guide for Body Shops and Small Businesses."

The guide is available for download at https://industrialfinishes.com/fmla.pdf

The Emergency Family and Medical Leave Act (E-FMLA) act covers employers with fewer than 500 employees (the FMLA covers 50 or more employees).