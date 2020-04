April 13, 2020—State Farm will return $2 billion to its customers, reported The Chicago Tribune. The rebate is in effect due to customers driving less because of the shelter-in-place orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most policyholders will get a 25 percent credit soon.

Customers will start seeing credits on their bills in June, according to the report. The auto insurer has seen about a 35 percent decline in miles driven.