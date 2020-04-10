USAA Reimbursing for Virus-related Vehicle Sanitizing

April 10, 2020—In an email that USAA sent and FenderBender obtained, the insurer noted that it is reimbursing shops for sanitizing vehicles during the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

USAA will pay the following fees for labor and materials to sanitize vehicles due to the COVID-19 virus upon request, or on estimates and supplements when vehicles are delivered/dropped off for repair.

Estimate Line Entry Process:

Part Code: Leave the Operation and the Part Type blank, Enter COVID in the code section, enter Sanitize Vehicle in the description, enter .5 body labor and $15.00 for materials.

USAA said in the email that the process and fee structure will be in effect until June 30, 2020.