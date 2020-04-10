MENU

USAA Reimbursing for Virus-related Vehicle Sanitizing

April 10, 2020
April 10, 2020—In an email that USAA sent and FenderBender obtained, the insurer noted that it is reimbursing shops for sanitizing vehicles during the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

USAA will pay the following fees for labor and materials to sanitize vehicles due to the COVID-19 virus upon request, or on estimates and supplements when vehicles are delivered/dropped off for repair.

Estimate Line Entry Process:

Part Code: Leave the Operation and the Part Type blank, Enter COVID in the code section, enter Sanitize Vehicle in the description, enter .5 body labor and $15.00 for materials.

USAA said in the email that the process and fee structure will be in effect until June 30, 2020. 

 

