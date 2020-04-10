Organizers: SEMA Show Still Set for November

April 10, 2020—The 2020 SEMA Show is still set to take place as scheduled for Nov, 3-6., according to a SEMA press release. The show is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, Nev.

However, the press release noted that as the COVID-19 virus outbreak situation continues to evolve, it will monitor the decision and make updates if necessary.

To access more updates on how SEMA is monitoring the coronavirus pandemic, the organization has created a resources page.