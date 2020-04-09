Calif. Consultant Offers COVID-19 Loan Guidance to Shop Owners

These days, more than ever, Brad Mewes is working with a clear purpose.

A California-based industry consultant, Mewes has aggressively pivoted his focus recently, launching a new business, COVID19loans.org, in an effort to aid small business owners like body shop operators.

Mewes, whose father has owned Craftsmen Auto Body in Cerritos, Calif., got the idea for the new business while listening to a White House coronavirus-related conference on March 19th.

After listening to that White House conference call, Mewes realized just how urgently small businesses like body shops will be for guidance regarding COVID-19-related financial assistance in the days ahead. He knew that business owners needed to start working in hours rather than days or weeks to gain the funds they'll need to survive a significant slowdown in business.

"This is going to be a longterm deal," Mewes said in a recent interview with FenderBender. "I realized how long-lasting this (could be), and not just now, but when we come out of it, too.

"Everything is changing right now."

​Mewes' consultancy provides guidance and updates on government offerings as well as business analysis, largely in the form of economic projections relevant to shop owners.

"I made a decision that we wanted to make things as easy as possible for our clients" Mewes said, adding that he can quickly help shop owners get information on elements like loan applications.

Additionally, COVID19loans.org is hosting frequent webinars, on current issues such as the CARES Act and how it impacts businesses, Economic Injury Disaster Loans, payroll forgiveness, options for filing, and more. To register for such webinars, click here. ​

Mewes also did a recent podcast interview with FenderBender, further explaining lending options available to shop owners during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. That CollisionCast episode can be heard by clicking here.

In general, Mewes' main tip for shop owners hoping for loan assistance is this: "Don't wait. Take action now," he said. "Because the government's slow and banks are overwhelmed. ... And none of us know what's going to happen next."